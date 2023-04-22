Vande Bharat takes 8.05 hours from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod

Trivandrum to Kasargod: Vande Bharat takes 8.05 hours

The train (No.20634) will start from Thiruvananthapuram at 5.20 am and reach Kasargod at 1.25 pm

Arjun Ragunath
Arjun Ragunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 22 2023, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 21:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Vande Bharat train service between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25 will operate on all days except Thursdays.

The train (No.20634) will start from Thiruvananthapuram at 5.20 am and reach Kasargod at 1.25 pm. The return service (No. 20633) will start from Kasargod at 2.30 pm and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 10.35 pm. Apart from Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod the train will have seven stops. Fares of the train are yet to be announced.

It will take 8.05 hours in Vande Bharat express to travel between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod. At present various express trains take around 12 hours.

Even as Vande Bharat train with 16 coaches could run at a maximum speed of around 180 kilometres per hour, it could ply only at an average speed of around 70 kmph in Kerala mainly due to  curves in the tracks. Railways already announced expansion on the tracks to enable Vande Bharat and other trains run at higher speeds.

 

India News
Indian Politics
Vande Bharat Express
Thiruvananthapuram 
Kasargod
Kerala

