Vishwas Mehta takes charge as Kerala Chief Secretary

Dr Vishwas Mehta took charge as Kerala's new Chief Secretary, at a simple function at the Secretariat here on Monday.

The 1986 batch Rajasthan cadre officer is the state's 46th chief secretary.

Outgoing Chief Secretary Tom Jose handed over the charge to Dr Mehta.

Besides being the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Mehta had also served the state and Central governments in various capacities, including Collector of Wayanad and Idukki districts and Joint secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Tourism Director in the Ministry of Tourism and Culture.