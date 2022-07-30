Who is Chikoti Praveen Kumar against whom ED is conducting raids?

In a high-profile gambling case, Chikoti Praveen Kumar’s properties have been under raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) since the past week over Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations. The agency has reportedly found evidence of Chikoti's transactions with some actors of Tollywood and Bollywood. While government agencies are still probing the matter, here is what we know about Chikoti Praveen Kumar so far:

Kumar, who is popularly known as ‘PC’ in gambling circles, is allegedly involved in organising high-stakes gambling for high-profile Indians who prefer to indulge in the safety of neighbouring countries like Nepal, Thailand and Indonesia.

He had allegedly taken 10 Indian celebrities to neighbouring countries promoting these glamorous trips.

Kumar allegedly arranged special flights to take people to Nepal in June. Each gambler was charged Rs 3 lakh for a four-day package.

Chikoti is known for his lavish lifestyle. He often shows it off in his social media posts.

The ED raided Chikoti's house at IS Sadan in Hyderabad and his farmhouse at Kadthal on the city outskirts. The searches which began Wednesday continued on Thursday. Kumar has been summoned by the ED for questioning again on Monday

Earlier, Chikoti was arrested by Hyderabad police in 2007 during a raid on a star hotel for organising gambling for punters.