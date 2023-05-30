Wife of Kerala cop in custody on charges of cheating

Wife of Kerala cop in police custody on charges of cheating

The woman, who is the wife of a deputy superintendent of police in the Thrissur district, will be taken for medical examination and the arrest will be recorded

PTI
PTI, Malappuram,
  • May 30 2023, 10:02 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 10:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Kerala Police has taken into custody the wife of a senior officer of the force based on several complaints of cheating registered against her, officials said.

A senior official from the district told PTI that the woman, Nazareth, was taken into custody on Monday from her residence in the Thrissur district and brought to Malappuram.

"There are around nine cases registered against her. There are also allegations that she took money from various people assuring jobs in the railways," the official said.

The woman, who is the wife of a deputy superintendent of police in the Thrissur district, will be taken for medical examination and the arrest will be recorded, police said.

India News
Kerala
Police

