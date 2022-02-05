Woman files rape complaint against Balachandrakumar - key witness in Dileep case

Film director Balachandrakumar, a key witness against actor Dileep in the actress abduction case, suffered a jolt on Saturday when a woman accused him of raping her in 2011.

The woman, who hails from Kannur, has filed the complaint before the Kochi City Police Commissioner.

She said that a friend had introduced her to Balachandrakumar.

The woman, a singer by profession, said that the director not only promised her a job as a singer, but also opportunities in films, and then assaulted her at a house in Kochi.

She decided against lodging an FIR after the director threatened to put out her pictures in the public domain.

The case against Dileep, an accused in the 2017 actress abduction case and presently out on bail, was all set to end, when Balachandrakumar appeared with evidence to prove how after his release from jail, the actor had conspired to do away with top police officials probing the case.

Balachandrakumar also revealed that Dileep was in possession of visuals of the actress being attacked in a moving car by Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the abduction case.

A fresh case was registered against the actor and four others. The High Court is set to give its verdict on the actor's anticipatory bail plea on Monday.

