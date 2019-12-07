Women rights body questions cops on Hyd encounter

The killing of all four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian appeared to be an attempt by police to douse public anger over its negligence when her family first approached them to file a missing complaint, a women's rights body said here on Saturday.

V Sandhya, National Convenor of the Progressive Association for Women said the police action appeared to be an attempt to 'cool down' public outcry. She alleged that police showed negligence by citing jurisdictional matters when the victims family members approached them when she went missing on November 27. "It appears to be an attempt to cover up the atrocity that happened because the police were negligent....to cool down, divert the anger against the government and police, she said. How were the police able to fire so pointedly in the dark when there was heavy mist in winter? she asked. If they are indeed criminals, everybody would hail the action if it is taken as per law by proving it with evidence," Sandhya said. She said they have submitted a letter to the high court on the matter.