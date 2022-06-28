Amidst turmoil in state, Sinha to start Kerala campaign

Yashwant Sinha to start campaign from Kerala amidst CPM-Congress fight

Kerala has 140 MLAs - 99 representing the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front and 41 representing the Congress-led United Democratic Front

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 28 2022, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 23:06 ist

Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha is at a time when Congress and CPI(M), that back him are locking horns in the state over the recent attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office as well as a series of allegations against the Chief Minister.

Sinha who arrived in the state on Tuesday evening will be meeting the MLAs on Wednesday.

Kerala has 140 MLAs - 99 representing the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and 41 representing the Congress-led United Democratic Front. 

Sinha will be meeting the LDF and UDF MLAs separately on Wednesday. He will also take part in a civil society reception.

Over the last few weeks, Kerala has witnessed intense protests by the Opposition parties against Pinarayi Vijayan after gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh raised allegations against the Chief Minister. The CPI(M)-Congress standoff worsened following the attack on Rahul Gandhi's MP office at Wayanad by the former's students wing, Students' Federation of India (SFI), last Friday. The state even witnessed party offices being attacked and workers clashing with each other.

Even on Tuesday the state assembly witnessed a heated debate between the LDF and UDF over the allegations against the Chief Minister.

Even as there were reports that there was resentment among a section in the CPI(M) against supporting Sinha owing to his BJP background, CPI(M) politburo member M A Baby recently told DH that since Sinha was now opposing BJP ideology there was no need for such concerns.

