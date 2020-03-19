Youth arrested for removing foetus from girlfriend’s womb

A 19-year-old girl is fighting for her life after her boyfriend conducted a botched-up surgery to remove foetus from her womb by watching delivery videos from YouTube. The 27-year-old, an LPG cylinder delivery person, was arrested on Thursday by Tiruvallur District police.

The girl, a 2nd-year college student, and the man were in a relationship for the past two years and she got pregnant. When the man’s family objected to his relationship with the girl, police said, the duo decided to abort the foetus on their own.

“The woman was seven months pregnant and they decided to abort the foetus. Accordingly, the man took her to a cashew farm near Gummudipoondi on the outskirts of Chennai on Wednesday evening and attempted at removing the foetus,” a police officer said.

The surgery was attempted by watching videos on YouTube and when the girl started bleeding profusely, the man took her to the Government Hospital in Ponneri on his two-wheeler. “Doctors who saw her condition rushed to the RSRM hospital in Royapuram in Chennai in an ambulance. Her condition is said to be critical,” the officer added.

Doctors at the hospital delivered child which was “stillborn” and reported the incident to police, who have arrested the man. Police have booked the man under Section 316 of the IPC that deals with "causing the death of a quick unborn child by act amounting to culpable homicide."