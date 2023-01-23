Youth League general secretary Firos arrested in Kerala

Kerala police on Monday arrested Youth League general secretary P K Firos in connection with a violent protest march to the state secretariat taken out by the outfit last recently.

Police said he was arrested from Palayam near here.

"He will be produced before court," Cantonment police told PTI.

The youth outfit had on January 18 taken out a "Save Kerala" March that turned violent following which police had used lathis and teargas to disperse the agitators.

The march was organised by the state committee of the Youth League, the youth outfit of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). IUML is a key constituent in the opposition Congress-led UDF in Kerala.

The state capital had witnessed anxious moments for more than one hour as angry protesters hurled chappals and plastic bottles at the police, following which the latter resorted to lathi-charge.

The law enforcers were also forced to use several rounds of teargas later to disperse the agitators. Several Youth League activists were arrested and removed by the police. A number of passers-by including women suffered uneasiness in the commotion and due to the use of teargas and were shifted to hospital later, police added.