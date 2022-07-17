YSRCP extends support to Jagdeep Dhankhar in VP poll

YSRCP extends support to Jagdeep Dhankhar in vice presidential poll

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2022, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 22:14 ist

Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party will support the NDA's nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar in the vice presidential poll, a party leader said Sunday.

Vijaysai Reddy, the YSRCP floor leader in Rajya Sabha, said the party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to support Dhankhar.

"Jagan Mohan garu has decided to support NDA's vice president candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar as he is a farmer's son and hails from a backward community," Reddy told PTI.

Dhankhar is a Jat by caste who are categorised among OBCs in Rajasthan, his home state.

The NDA's Dhankhar is up against the joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva, a former union minister, in the August 6 poll.

The YSR Congress has already announced its support to NDA's president nominee Droupadi Murmu.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Vice Presidential polls
YSRCP
Jagdeep Dhankhar

What's Brewing

'War is war' but Ukraine sushi bar serves lunch on time

'War is war' but Ukraine sushi bar serves lunch on time

Jawans help woman deliver baby on river bank

Jawans help woman deliver baby on river bank

Five luxury trains that redefine happy journeys

Five luxury trains that redefine happy journeys

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

 