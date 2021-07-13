Southwest Monsoon covers India after delay of 5 days

Southwest Monsoon covers entire country after delay of 5 days: IMD

The monsoon covered its last outposts on Monday but evaded Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 13 2021, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 12:54 ist
A family covers themselves under a hoarding during rain as monsoon reaches New Delhi, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The Southwest Monsoon covered the entire country on Tuesday after a delay of five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Southwest Monsoon usually covers the entire country on July 8.

The monsoon covered its last outposts —- the desert town of Jaisalmer and Ganganagar in Rajasthan —- on Monday but evaded Delhi. 

On Tuesday, several parts of the NCR received rainfall following which the IMD declared monsoon's arrival in Delhi.

“In association with the continued prevalence of moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal in the lower levels since past four days, enhanced cloud cover and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of the country including Delhi, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan," the IMD said.

“The Southwest Monsoon has covered entire country on July 13, against the normal date of July 8,” the IMD said. 

