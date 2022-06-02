Speak Out: June 2, 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 02 2022, 02:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 02:27 ist

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged party workers not to be disheartened by the assembly poll results in Uttar Pradesh and work with "double energy" until they score a victory.

