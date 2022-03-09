Speak Out: March 9, 2022

DHNS
  • Mar 09 2022, 07:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 07:15 ist

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said oil companies will determine the fuel prices, even as he said there will be no shortage of crude oil in the country.

"Oil prices are determined by global prices and there is a war-like situation in one part of the world and the oil companies will factor that in. The oil companies will themselves determine the prices. We will take decisions in the best interest of the citizens," Puri said.

