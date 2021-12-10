Srinagar records season’s coldest night at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius

As a cold wave further tightened its grip over Kashmir on Friday, Srinagar witnessed the coldest night of the season as mercury plummeted to minus 2.6 degree Celsius.

A Meteorological Department official said the mercury dipped to minus 2.6 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday from minus 2.1 degrees on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature surpassed that of December 1 when the mercury fell to minus 2.5 degrees, he said.

The minimum temperature in south Kashmir hill resort of Pahalgam, which serves as a base camp for annual Amarnath yatra, settled at minus 5.9 degrees Celsius from the previous night's minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, the official said. In the ski resort of north Kashmir’s Gulmarg, the minimum night temperature settled at minus 6.0 degrees Celsius, from the previous night’s minus 5.8 degrees.

In Leh town of the frontier Ladakh region, mercury settled at bone chilling minus 11 degrees Celsius against previous night’s minus 10 degrees Celsius. Mercury in neighbouring Kargil town settled at a low of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius.

The Met office has forecast dry weather during the next four days with the likelihood of a further fall in night temperatures due to a clear sky. “There is no forecast for major snowfall till December 20 in both J&K and Ladakh,” the official said and added that there would be warmer days and colder nights till December 14.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: