State-level Science festival in Srirangapatna

The four-day state-level Children’s Science Festival was inaugurated at the Junior College Grounds in Srirangapatna, Mandya district on Tuesday. Around 890 children from all districts and more than 200 resource persons are participating in the event.

The Science Festival is being organised by the Department of Public Instructions, Samagra Shikshana Karnataka and Bharat Jnan Vijnan Samiti. Hundreds of children are hosted at villages nearby. Local students have turned hosts and the students from other districts are staying in their houses. Accommodation is provided for guests at Ganjam, Naguvanahalli, Chandagalu, Belawadi, Darasaguppe, Nelamane and P Hosahalli villages.

The festival has also turned into a place of harmony with students belonging to various religions, communities and castes coming together. Junior scientists like Mohammed Suhail, Palahalli Vishwanath are participating in the event. The students have been divided into five groups and each group is identified with a particular colour.

Agriculture, Sericulture, Horticulture, Education and Social Welfare departments have opened stalls on the premises.