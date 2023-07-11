States concerned over including GST IT network in PMLA

State ministers concerned over including GST IT network in money laundering act

'The inclusion... will allow information-sharing of all GST taxpayers with the Enforcement Directorate,' Delhi's Finance Minister Atishi Marlena said.

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jul 11 2023, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 16:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's state ministers have raised concerns over the inclusion of goods and services tax's (GST) information technology network under the country's money laundering act, a minister in Delhi's city government told reporters on Tuesday.

The inclusion could result in small businesses being investigated by the country's financial crime agency for GST violations, Delhi's Finance Minister Atishi Marlena said after a meeting of the tax council.

Also Read | With GST being linked to ED, traders paying tax could also be arrested, says Arvind Kejriwal

"The inclusion... will allow information-sharing of all GST taxpayers with the Enforcement Directorate," Marlena said.

