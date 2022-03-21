Govt schools in Bengal asked to follow specific uniform

State-run schools in Bengal asked to adhere to uniform specifications

The uniforms in the specified colours, logo, school bags and shoes will be made by self-help groups

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 21 2022, 05:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 05:21 ist
Students of Xth standard revise their syllabus before appearing for the first exam of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education. Credit: PTI Photo

The micro, small and medium enterprise department of West Bengal on Sunday asked district magistrates to communicate to state-run schools about adhering to specifications on school uniforms.

The uniforms in the specified colours, logo, school bags and shoes will be made by self-help groups under the MSME, the notice said.

"The entire thing will come into effect once the SHGs complete the manufacturing of uniforms, bags, and footwear as per specified norms and code in colour and design," an official said.

Till then, the existing uniforms of the schools concerned will continue.

Slamming the move, BJP state president Sukanta Majumder said "We know the state government is thrusting the blue-white colour scheme and the Biswa Bangla logo on all the state-run and aided schools to satisfy the whims of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This works against the autonomy of an educational institution and is a political move by the Trinamool Congress. We will oppose it."

Senior minister and TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said many poor students can hardly afford the uniform stipulated by a school.

“The decision is aimed at bridging this gap as students of all financial backgrounds will be wearing the same kind of uniform in a class,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

West Bengal
Schools
Uniforms
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

 