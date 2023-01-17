States not against NEP, says minister

The ‘narrative’ that state governments are against the National Education Policy is incorrect, Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said in Kolkata on Tuesday, while announcing a painting competition that precedes the upcoming programme Pariksha Pe Charcha by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state government (talking in a singular sense) is neither against Pariksha Pe Charcha, nor against painting competition, nor against NEP, Sarkar said.

He said that sometimes it has been narrated that the state government is against national education policy. All the governments – some governments have given some observation, and regarding NEP, we want observation, and it is in the process of implementation, he said.

Everywhere, even in Tamil Nadu, sometimes, there is the narrative that the Tamil Nadu government is against the policy. “I have the letters. The Tamil Nadu government has given a few observations. Similarly, there is no letter that the state government is against the national education policy,” he said.