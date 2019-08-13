Stray dogs force Air India to skip landing in Goa

Stray dogs running amok along the runway at Goa’s Dabolim international airport, created a moment of panic for passengers onboard a Mumbai-Goa Air India flight in the wee hours of Tuesday after the pilot had to abort landing to avoid an accident.

The Air Traffic Control personnel at the airport did not detect the presence of dogs on the runway because it was dark, the Indian Navy said.

The pilot of AI 033, however, landed safely during a second approach.

“AI 033 from Mumbai while landing in Dabolim at around 3 am on Aug 13 reported to ATC dogs on the runway and going around. The aircraft was recovered safely in the second approach. Being night hours no dogs were sighted by ATC and runway controller,” the Indian Navy said in a statement issued here.

The Indian Navy, which operates Goa’s only airport, also said that “proactive measures” were being undertaken to rid the airport of the stray dog menace.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat has demanded a probe into the incident.

“Will DGCA take note of this serious lapse. Safety of Passengers put at risk. I urge @MoCA_GoI to take cognizance and act,” Kamat tweeted.