Suggest names for filling up HC judges' posts, CJI to CJs of HCs

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Friday asked chief justices of high courts to suggest names for filling up judges vacancies, saying appointments to 126 posts have been made in less than a year and 50 more are expected soon.

He was speaking at the 39th Chief Justices’ Conference, taking place after a gap of six years.

As of April 1, 2022, there are 387 vacancies against the sanctioned strength of 1104 judges in 25 high courts. There are currently 32 judges in the Supreme Court as against the maximum possible strength of 34.

Addressing the chief justices, he said, “Due to our collective efforts, we could fill 126 vacancies in various High Courts, in less than a year. We are expecting 50 more appointments. This remarkable feat could be achieved because of your wholehearted co-operation and commitment to the institution."

The CJI also said that in the past year, nine judges were appointed to the apex court and 10 new chief Justice for high courts, in view of cooperation from the other judges in the Collegium for their cooperation.

“I have also requested all of you, in our very first online interaction, to expedite the process of recommending names for elevation to high courts, with an emphasis on social diversity. I am happy to note that the response from some of the High Courts has been extremely encouraging,” he said.

The aim of the conference is to discuss and identify the problems that are affecting the administration of justice.

“All of you have rich experience of more than ten years as Judges. You will be able to analyse the subjects objectively and make constructive suggestions. With your free and frank views on the subjects being discussed, we will certainly be able to arrive at meaningful conclusions”, he added.

This conference will be followed by a joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices at Vigyan Bhawan on April 30. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event.

