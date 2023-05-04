Supreme Court closes wrestlers' plea against WFI head

Supreme Court closes wrestlers' plea against WFI head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual assault case

The apex court asked the wrestlers to move Delhi High Court or a trial court for further relief

PTI
PTI,
  • May 04 2023, 13:35 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 14:40 ist
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Sangita Phogat during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the proceedings on a plea by three women wrestlers, who have levelled sexual harassment allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India chief, after noting that FIRs have been registered and seven complainants have been provided adequate security.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud refused to entertain an oral plea by the counsel representing the wrestlers that the ongoing probe be monitored by a retired or a serving high court judge.

Also Read — Barricades across Delhi as wrestlers' stir intensifies

"You came here with specific prayers for registration of FIR and security for the complainants. Now both of your prayers have been addressed. If you have any further grievances, you can very well approach the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate," the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, said, adding that it is closing the proceedings for now.

It granted liberty to the petitioner to move the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate for further relief.

At the outset, the bench was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Delhi Police, that as per the apex court’s April 28 order, assessment of threat perception to the complainants was carried out by the police.

He told the bench that adequate security arrangements have been made for the minor complainant as well as the six other women wrestlers.

Mehta said statements of four complainants, including the minor, has been recorded under section 161 of the CrPC in the case.

Several wrestlers who have won awards at international competitions have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the BJP MP by seven women wrestlers.

The wrestlers have asserted that they would not leave the protest site until Singh is arrested.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Supreme Court
Wrestlers
Wrestling Federation of India
D Y Chandrachud
Delhi Police
BJP
Delhi
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Jantar Mantar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style

Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style

Unusual weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year

Unusual weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year

Scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers & cops

Scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers & cops

India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers

India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

 