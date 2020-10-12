Centre gets SC notice on petitions against farm laws

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on petitions challenging farm laws

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 12 2020, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 12:53 ist

Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on petitions challenging the three farm laws passed by the Parliament seeking response from the Centre within four weeks.

 

More to follow...

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Farm Bills
Supreme Court

What's Brewing

Swiping right: Slim picks for Pakistan's online daters

Swiping right: Slim picks for Pakistan's online daters

Why some millennials can’t manage their money

Why some millennials can’t manage their money

‘Saturday Night Live' has a theory about the Pence fly

‘Saturday Night Live' has a theory about the Pence fly

DH Toon | Wind turbines to extract water from moisture

DH Toon | Wind turbines to extract water from moisture

Ten of the best quotes from the French Open

Ten of the best quotes from the French Open

Can a pill change your political, religious beliefs?

Can a pill change your political, religious beliefs?

 