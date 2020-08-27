Supreme Court reserves order on Vijay Mallya's plea in contempt case

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgement in a review petition filed by fugitive industrialist Vijay Mallya against his conviction in a contempt case in 2017.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Ashok Bhushan wrapped up its hearing in the matter.

The top court's judgement may deal with "lapses" on the part of its registry for not listing the review petition for three years.

In June, this year, the court sought an explanation from its registry as to why a review petition filed by Mallya against his conviction in a contempt case in 2017, was not listed before it for consideration in the last three years.

It has directed the officials to furnish all the details including names of the people who had dealt with the file concerning the review petition for the last three years.

On May 9, 2017, the court had held beleaguered promoter of Kingfisher Airlines guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children's accounts despite an order against it.

Mallya, who evaded law enforcement authorities in India and stayed at the United Kingdom, has suffered setbacks after the court there allowed for his extradition.

His date of return, however, is still uncertain due to undisclosed legal issues.