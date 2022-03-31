Supreme Court strikes down 10.5% reservation for Vanniyar community in Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Madras High Court's judgment which quashed the Tamil Nadu law on the internal reservation of 10.5 per cent in jobs and education to the 'Vanniyar' community under the Most Backward Classes category.

A bench presided over by Justice L Nageswara Rao declared the state statute of 2021 unconstitutional.

"We are of the opinion that there is no substantial basis for classifying the Vanniyars in one group to be treated differential from the remaining 115 MBCs, and therefore the 2021 Act is in violation of Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution," the bench said.

The top court, however, said a state cannot be restricted from implementing internal reservation and caste can be the basis of it.

The Tamil Nadu government, political party PMK and others had challenged the validity of the November 1, 2021 judgement of the Madurai bench of the High Court, which had declared Tamil Nadu Special Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and Appointments or Posts in Services under the State within the Reservation for the Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities Act, 2021 as ultra vires the provisions of the Constitution.

The High Court had found that the state lacked the competence to allow such a sub-classification without any study of their backwardness.

In its plea, the state government claimed that there were copious materials including various reports and data available to indicate Vanniyars were more backward among the Most Backward Classes.

