Supreme Court to hear plea against Centre's ban on BBC documentary on February 6

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list on February 6 a PIL against the Centre's decision to ban the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots in the country.
Advocate M L Sharma mentioned the matter for an early hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.
Sharma challenged the Centre's decision to ban the documentary India: The Modi Question, alleging that the ban was "malafide, arbitrary and unconstitutional".
More to follow...
