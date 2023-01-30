Supreme Court to hear plea against Centre's ban on BBC documentary on February 6

SC to hear plea against BBC documentary ban on Feb 6

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 30 2023, 11:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 11:08 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list on February 6 a PIL against the Centre's decision to ban the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots in the country.

Sharma challenged the Centre's decision to ban the documentary India: The Modi Question, alleging that the ban was "malafide, arbitrary and unconstitutional".

