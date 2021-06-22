Supreme Court upholds ICSE, CBSE assessment scheme for class 12

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions challenging the CBSE and ICSE decision to cancel examinations.

It gave its nod to the assessment scheme brought out by the boards to evaluate the students' examination pattern.

"We hold that there is no need to interfere with the scheme propounded by CBSE and ICSE. It takes into account concerns of all students," the court said.

Supreme Court dismisses petitions challenging the CBSE and ICSE decision to cancel examinations and also allows a go-ahead to the assessment scheme brought out by the Boards to evaluate the students' examination pattern. — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2021

More to follow...