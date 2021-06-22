SC upholds ICSE, CBSE assessment scheme for class 12

Supreme Court upholds ICSE, CBSE assessment scheme for class 12

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 22 2021, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 16:35 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions challenging the CBSE and ICSE decision to cancel examinations.

It gave its nod to the assessment scheme brought out by the boards to evaluate the students' examination pattern.

"We hold that there is no need to interfere with the scheme propounded by CBSE and ICSE. It takes into account concerns of all students," the court said.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
CBSE
ICSE

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

 