Sushant and Rhea were seen together the night before his death: Mumbai BJP Secretary

Maharashtra BJP leader claimed that a day before Sushant Singh Rajput's death, he was spotted outside with Rhea Chakraborty. Rajput's family has demanded a probe over this new detail.

Sushant (34) was found dead on 14 June noon at his rented duplex flat in Mount Blanc building at Carter Road in Bandra in Mumbai.

Mumbai BJP Secretary Vivekanand Gupta, a lawyer by profession, claimed that Sushant and Rhea were seen together on the night of June 13. “There is an eyewitness…I am ready to share details of it to the CBI,” said Gupta.

“Whenever CBI calls me, I will go in the interest of justice,” he told a TV channel.

"On the 13 June night, there was a birthday of a big politician and another politician has also tweeted about how there can be a party in the lockdown. It means the minister knows there was a party and he knows who all were present. This incident happened on the night of 13th and 14th. An eyewitness has told me that around 2 am to 3 am, Sushant went to drop Rhea till her home,” he said.

Gupta also said that no one has seen Sushant hanging. However, when pointed out that Sushant’s flatmate and creative art designer Siddharth Pithani has seen, he said: “He should have first informed the police…he should have taken photograph…Sushant was murdered and then hanged,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted, “This is true Breaking News in all sense, a game changer! A witness who can confirm that Bhai met Rhea on the 13th night! What exactly conspired on the 13th night, that Bhai was found dead the next morning?.”

From the statement of Pithani, it was established that Rhea left Sushant's apartment on June 8 and Sushant’s sister Meetu came to stay with her brother on that day. Meetu left the house on June 12 evening.

Rhea too has said that it was Sushant who had asked her to leave on 8 June because of some health issues. She had even claimed that on an earlier occasion too Sushant had asked her to leave which she did but the actor called her back the next day. This time, he did not do so and she blocked his number.

Rhea has also claimed that Meetu should be able to tell what happened between 8-14 June.