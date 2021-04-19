Symptoms in this Covid wave less severe, breathlessness experiences much higher: ICMR DG

Oxygen requirement among Covid-19 patients in hospitals has increased, while the use of mechanical ventilators has been much less during the second wave of the pandemic, the government said on Monday citing a study on hospitalisation due to the infectious disease.

There was no difference in deaths in hospital settings during the first and the second wave of the infectious disease, Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava said, quoting findings of the National Clinical Registry for Covid-19.

Bhargava said the findings make it clear that oxygen supply needed to be ramped up.

Read | India's woes rise with record 2.73 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases, 1,619 deaths

The findings were based on an analysis of 7,600 patients hospitalised during the first wave from September-November 2020 and interim analysis of 1,885 patients in the second wave in March-April 2021.

“More than 70% of Covid-19 patients were over 40 years of age in both the waves and the older population continues to be more vulnerable to the infection, Bhargava said.

We have also found a double mutant in India but the higher transmissibility of this is not established: ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

According to the study, there has been a slight increase in hospitalisation in the 0-19 age group. Last year, 4.2 % of the patients in hospitals were from the 0-19 age category, while this year 5.8% patients assessed fall in the category.

“About 54.5% patients require oxygen in the second wave against 41.5% in the first wave,” he said, adding that 37.3% of patients during the first wave required mechanical ventilation, while the number during the second wave was 27.8%.

Prevalence of shortness of breath is slightly higher in the second wave of but sore throat and dry cough and other symptoms were higher in the first wave.

NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said in the first wave 31% of patients were aged less than 30 years, this time it is up to 32%.

Bhargava said after examining the findings, it can be concluded that patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms can be treated at home and do not require hospitalisation.

Moderately ill patients, if managed as per the guidelines, can be discharged earlier, he said.