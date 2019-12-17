Tagore submits breach of privilege notice against Irani

Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Monday submitted a notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat seeking to move a breach of privilege motion against Textile Minister Smriti Irani for misleading the House on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remarks.

Tagore, who represents Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar seat in the Lok Sabha, took objection to Irani’s assertion in the House that claimed that during a poll rally in Jharkhand, Rahul had given a clarion call for rape of Indian women.

“The minister has knowingly and intentionally misled the Parliament by falsely attributing a statement to Shri. Rahul Gandhi,” Tagore said in a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Secretary General Snehlata Shrivastava.

Tagore said, “as a responsible Opposition leader, Rahul was pointing out the increasing violence against the women in the country and the failure of the government to prevent it.” He said that the minister had willfully misled not only members of the Lok Sabha, but also the entire nation.