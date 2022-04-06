Take holistic view or else welfare schemes would remain mere lip service: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday told the Centre to take a holistic view, including the financial impact, of a welfare law or scheme, otherwise, such a measure would be reduced to merely ''lip service".

Dealing with a plea to plug massive gaps in the infrastructure provided under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act across the country, a three-judge bench presided over by Justice U U Lalit pointed towards the Right to Education Act.

"Whenever you come up with such schemes, you must consider the financial impact. The Right to Education is a classic example. The Act was made, but where are the schools? Where do the States get the teachers? Most of them get just Rs 5,000," the bench told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

The bench asked the Centre to consider the issue in totality otherwise the measure would remain only on paper.

Acting on the petition by NGO 'We the Women of India', the court said in several states, revenue officers were acting as protection officers under the DV Act.

"A revenue officer cannot double up as a protection officer. It is a specialised kind of job which needs different training," the bench said.

The court asked the counsel to get the data on reporting of violence cases, and the requirement of cadre and funds in each state to sustain it.

It posted the matter for consideration on April 26 while giving two weeks to the Centre to file a status report.