Take holistic view to implement welfare schemes: SC

Take holistic view or else welfare schemes would remain mere lip service: SC

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • Apr 06 2022, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2022, 17:47 ist

The Supreme Court on Wednesday told the Centre to take a holistic view, including the financial impact, of a welfare law or scheme, otherwise, such a measure would be reduced to merely ''lip service". 

Dealing with a plea to plug massive gaps in the infrastructure provided under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act across the country, a three-judge bench presided over by Justice U U Lalit pointed towards the Right to Education Act.

"Whenever you come up with such schemes, you must consider the financial impact. The Right to Education is a classic example. The Act was made, but where are the schools? Where do the States get the teachers? Most of them get just Rs 5,000," the bench told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

The bench asked the Centre to consider the issue in totality otherwise the measure would remain only on paper.

Acting on the petition by NGO 'We the Women of India', the court said in several states, revenue officers were acting as protection officers under the DV Act.

"A revenue officer cannot double up as a protection officer. It is a specialised kind of job which needs different training," the bench said.

The court asked the counsel to get the data on reporting of violence cases, and the requirement of cadre and funds in each state to sustain it.

It posted the matter for consideration on April 26 while giving two weeks to the Centre to file a status report.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Supreme Court
Right to Education
Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act

Related videos

What's Brewing

Would you buy an NFT of the Queen’s platinum jubilee?

Would you buy an NFT of the Queen’s platinum jubilee?

The things they left behind: Russia's camp near Kyiv

The things they left behind: Russia's camp near Kyiv

Russian cinema in turmoil as Hollywood pulls out

Russian cinema in turmoil as Hollywood pulls out

Is Picasso being cancelled?

Is Picasso being cancelled?

Ishan says he marvels at Dhoni's cricketing acumen

Ishan says he marvels at Dhoni's cricketing acumen

Ghost nets, the scourge of Olive Ridley turtles

Ghost nets, the scourge of Olive Ridley turtles

Frazer Town's food stalls slowly bounce back post break

Frazer Town's food stalls slowly bounce back post break

For a honking-free, silent Cubbon Park

For a honking-free, silent Cubbon Park

Paris-artist sprays 'smiles and humanity' on Kyiv walls

Paris-artist sprays 'smiles and humanity' on Kyiv walls

Several bars, pubs in Karnataka run out of liquor

Several bars, pubs in Karnataka run out of liquor

 