Tamil Nadu student death: Supreme Court declines father's plea to stay second post-mortem

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea by the father of a student, who died by suicide in Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu, seeking to stay the second post-mortem on the body which is scheduled on Tuesday as per the Madras High Court direction.
A lawyer mentioned the father's plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana and sought urgent hearing on the matter.
The Chief Justice said, "Sorry, the High Court has already seized of the matter".
A counsel representing the Tamil Nadu government informed the bench that the High Court had already set up a panel of doctors for the second post-mortem.
The top court asked the counsel representing the father of the girl, "You have no trust on the High Court?" The counsel urged the top court for a direction to the state government to not go ahead with the second post-mortem. However, the top court was not convinced and declined to entertain the plea.
The father had moved the Supreme Court seeking to include a doctor of his choice on the panel constituted by the High Court to conduct the second post-mortem of the girl's body. The High Court declined to entertain this plea made by the father for including doctors of his choice on the panel.
The High Court had noted that such inclusion is sought for not any bona fide reasons, since it was made first time during the submissions, and it was even in the petition.
