Tech Mahindra to start Covid-19 vaccination drive for employees, their families

  • Apr 14 2021, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 00:08 ist
Tech Mahindra will cover the cost of vaccination. Credit: Reuters Photo

IT company Tech Mahindra on Wednesday announced that it will start an exclusive Covid-19 vaccination drive for its employees and dependent family members from April 15 in the national capital.

Tech Mahindra has partnered with Fortis Healthcare to initiate the first phase of the drive.

"At Tech Mahindra, well-being of our associates is a foremost priority for us, and this vaccination drive further reiterates our belief in 'Wellness before Business'. In addition to implementing all safety protocols, the vaccination drive in partnership with Fortis Healthcare will thereby enable us to keep our associates and their loved ones safe," Harshvendra Soin, global chief people officer and head – marketing, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

Tech Mahindra will cover the cost of vaccination for all its associates and further plan to extend the benefit to its third-party employees as well, the statement said.

