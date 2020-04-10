Telangana Cabinet to meet on Apr 11 to discuss COVID-19

Telangana Cabinet to meet on April 11 to discuss coronavirus situation

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 10 2020, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 17:04 ist
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

The Telangana Cabinet would meet here on Saturday to discuss the situation arising out of COVID-19 and the need to extend lockdown in the state among other issues.

The meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is expected to discuss the state's economic situation and the future course of action, assistance given to the poor, procurement of agricultural produce, the losses suffered by farmers due to recent hailstorms and other issues, the sources added.

The Chief Minister has already favoured extension of the nationwide lockdown beyond April 14, saying it is the only weapon to check the spread of the virus. 

