Telangana extends Covid-19 curbs till June 18

The Telangana government has extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the state for another ten days. However, the curb timing will be relaxed for 12 hours.

From June 10, the curbs will be imposed between 6 pm to 6 am for the next 10 days. At present, relaxation across the state is from 6 am to 1 pm, with grace time till 2 pm.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister.

Police have been instructed to enforce strict lockdown from 6 pm to 6 am.

The Covid-19 curbs have been eased only for seven hours in seven Assembly segments - Sattupalli, Madira, Nalgonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Munugodu, Devarakonda, Miryalagud - where the Covid-19 situation is not yet in control.

