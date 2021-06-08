Telangana extends Covid-19 curbs till June 18

Telangana extends Covid-19 curbs till June 18

From June 10, the curbs will be imposed between 6 pm to 6 am for the next 10 days

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 08 2021, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 21:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Telangana government has extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the state for another ten days. However, the curb timing will be relaxed for 12 hours. 

From June 10, the curbs will be imposed between 6 pm to 6 am for the next 10 days. At present, relaxation across the state is from 6 am to 1 pm, with grace time till 2 pm. 

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister.

Police have been instructed to enforce strict lockdown from 6 pm to 6 am.

The Covid-19 curbs have been eased only for seven hours in seven Assembly segments - Sattupalli, Madira, Nalgonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Munugodu, Devarakonda, Miryalagud - where the Covid-19 situation is not yet in control.

 

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Telangana
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVDI-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

 