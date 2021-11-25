Terror funding: NIA carries fresh raids in Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried fresh raids in Kashmir on Thursday in connection with a terror-funding case.

Reports said the premier probe agency sleuths accompanied by police and CRPF personnel, carried out separate raids at the houses of human rights activists and members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) members in Srinagar and south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

They said the house of human rights activist advocate Parvaiz Imroz was raided in Kanthbagh, Kralpora area on Srinagar outskirts. Imroz is the uncle of human rights activist Khurram Parvez, who was arrested by the NIA on Monday and booked under stringent provisions of the anti-terror law UAPA and the IPC that carry a maximum punishment of death sentence.

Khuram is the programme coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society and the chairperson of Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances. Rights activists have condemned the government’s move to arrest Khuram.

In the Wachi area of Shopian, searches were carried out at the residence of Muhammad Shafi Shah, a private teacher and the JeI activist, Shahid Ahmed Shah, a private employee, Riyaz Ahmed Mir, a government employee, Muhammad Shaban Kumar, president of local Auqaf Committee and Muhammad Latif Shah a carpenter, reports said.

Since early 2017, the NIA has been continuously carrying out raids in Kashmir in connection with alleged terror funding, fidayeen (suicide) attack cases and the agency has arrested and questioned dozens of people in the last more than four years.

