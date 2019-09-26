Terror plot against PM Modi; IAF bases on alert: Report

Indian security agencies are in a state of high alert after intel inputs warn of a terror plot to target PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and IAF installations in and around Jammu and Kashmir, according to a report in NDTV.

Intel inputs received have prompted the Home Ministry to sound an alert to 30 cities across the country against a potential attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed, the report states. The report, quoting sources in the Indian Air Force, states that the IAF has sounded an 'orange alert' at its bases in and around Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of north India following intelligence inputs about a potential fidayeen attack.

Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based terror outfit, has charted out a fidayeen attack on strategic IAF bases, according to the intel inputs. A warning has been issued by intelligence agencies against a group of eight to 10 JeM terrorists who will try to carry out the attack, according to media reports.

Security at IAF airbases in Srinagar, Awantipora, Pathankot, Hindon air bases has been tightened.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security also received a threat letter dated September 10 which is reportedly by a person named Shamsher Wani of the Jaish, an attempt to take revenge for the Indian government's August 5 move of the abrogation of Article 370, media reports state.