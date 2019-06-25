T'gana govt plans budget hotels in all districts

The Telangana government has plans to develop budget hotels in all district headquarters and introduce boating facilities at lakes in order to attract more tourists, a senior official said.

The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) has written to the District Collectors seeking land for the proposed budget hotels to provide affordable accommodation to tourists, its Managing Director B Manohar told PTI.

TSTDC currently offers accommodation with its Haritha chain of hotels and resorts in four districts.

On upcoming development projects, the official said, "There are plans to introduce boating facilities at the reservoirs and launch initiatives towards developing adventure and water sports."

"We are also planning to start cruise service in reservoirs besides developing other facilities near river beds," he said.

The state government also proposes development of areas close to the prestigious Kaleswaram irrigation project in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district, which was inaugurated last week, into a tourist destination, he noted.

Since its formation in June 2014, Telangana has been witnessing an increase in number of tourists, both foreign and domestic, visiting the state.

According to official figures, as many as 9.28 crore tourists from across the country visited Telangana in 2018 compared to 8.52 crore in the previous calendar year.

The domestic tourist footfall was 7.23 crore in 2014. Over 3.18 lakh international tourists visited Telangana in 2018, as against 75,171 in 2014.