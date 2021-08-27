The Lead: All Things Covid - Covid-19 and thyroid disorders, obesity and vitamin D deficiency

The Lead: All Things Covid - Covid-19 and obesity

  • Aug 27 2021, 07:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 07:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

In today's episode of "All things Covid" by GCCMC, a Covid-19 knowledge and collaboration platform enabled by Wipro, in collaboration with Deccan Herald, Dr Usha Ayyagari tells us about the relationship between thyroid disorders, obesity, vitamin D deficiency and Covid-19.

Hi and welcome to The Lead by DH Radio. Today's episode is part of a series "All things Covid" by GCCMC, a Covid-19 knowledge and collaboration platform enabled by Wipro, in collaboration with Deccan herald. Today we will get to know about what relation does Covid has with thyroid disorders, obesity and vitamin D deficiency. Listen in...

Welcome to 'All Things Covid', this is a podcast where we will put the spotlight on Covid, thyroid disorders, obesity and vitamin D deficiency and help us understand the correlation between each of these conditions, we have with us Dr Usha Ayyagari, who is a senior endocrinologist at Apollo hospitals, Chennai.

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

