The Lead: All Things Covid - Covid-19 and thyroid disorders, obesity and vitamin D deficiency

In today's episode of "All things Covid" by GCCMC, a Covid-19 knowledge and collaboration platform enabled by Wipro, in collaboration with Deccan Herald, Dr Usha Ayyagari tells us about the relationship between thyroid disorders, obesity, vitamin D deficiency and Covid-19.
Hi and welcome to The Lead by DH Radio. Today's episode is part of a series "All things Covid" by GCCMC, a Covid-19 knowledge and collaboration platform enabled by Wipro, in collaboration with Deccan herald. Today we will get to know about what relation does Covid has with thyroid disorders, obesity and vitamin D deficiency. Listen in...
Welcome to 'All Things Covid', this is a podcast where we will put the spotlight on Covid, thyroid disorders, obesity and vitamin D deficiency and help us understand the correlation between each of these conditions, we have with us Dr Usha Ayyagari, who is a senior endocrinologist at Apollo hospitals, Chennai.
To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
The Lead: All Things Covid - Covid-19 and obesity
DH Toon | 'Why don't we also lease out?'
Bracing for the third Covid-19 wave
'I commanded Afghan troops this year; we were betrayed'
Tharoor picks his 3 favourite viral memes featuring him
Nests of endangered baya weaver birds spotted in Ganjam
Badri 313: Taliban show new avatar of 'special forces'
Ex-Afghan minister now delivers food on a bicycle
Doctors warn over dangerous viral milk crate challenge
Fossil of four-legged whale found in Egypt