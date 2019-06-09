Three journos arrested for ''objectionable'' comments

Three scribes, including a freelance journalist, were arrested on charges of making and posting ''objectionable'' comments on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to the sources here on Sunday, Prashant Jagadish Kanaujia, a Delhi based freelance journalist, who had been picked from his home in the national capital on Friday night, was arrested on charges of uploading a video purportedly showing a woman claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath.

Kanaujia, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, was brought here from Delhi late on Friday night. The police had then claimed that he had only been brought for questioning.

On Saturday night, however, Kanaujia, whose Twitter handle claimed that he was an alumnus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), was booked under sections 500 (defamation), 505 (public mischief) and others and arrested.

The police also arrested the owner and editor of a Noida based TV news channel for airing the claims of the woman. The police also claimed that the news channel did not have the license to operate.