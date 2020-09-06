Thriveni Earthmovers bags Rs 31,428-crore contract to develop, operate NTPC's coal mine in Chhattisgarh

Mining company Thriveni Earthmovers has bagged a contract worth Rs 31,428 crore from NTPC to develop and operate Talaipalli coal mine in Chhattisgarh alloted to the state-owned power giant.

"Thriveni Earthmovers... a Coimbatore-based mining company, has bagged another mine development and operation contract from NTPC on August 26, with a contract value of Rs 31,428 crore," an official on the condition of anonymity said.

Earlier, NTPC had terminated the contracts it had awarded to BGR Mining & Infra for development of its coal mines in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh over allegations of corruption against senior officials of the private mining company.

NTPC had terminated the contracts for development and operation of Chatti-Bariatu coal mine in Jharkhand and Talaipalli coal mine in Chhattisgarh, according to two separate letters dated July 4, 2019 by NTPC.

NTPC had awarded mine development and operation contract of the Chatti-Bariatu mine to BGR in November 2017.

In the same month, it had awarded a similar contract for the Talaipalli mine to a consortium of NCC and BGR Mining. Talaipalli coal mine has a production capacity of 18 million tonne of coal per annum. The block was reallocated by the coal ministry to NTPC in 2015.

Thriveni Earthmovers specialises in mining natural resource commodities like iron ore, copper, coal, bauxite, among others. The company claims to be one of the leading Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) globally.