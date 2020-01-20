Tiger T- 25 famous for raising two orphan cubs dies in territorial fight

A male tiger T- 25 who was famously known for raising two orphan cubs died of a suspected territorial fight in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR) in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan.

The carcass of 15-year-old tiger, fondly known as 'Zalim', was found in the tiger reserve on Monday.

According to the forest officials, the tiger died in a suspected territorial fight in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve of Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. The officials predict that Zalim had engaged in a fight with 10-year-old male tiger T-66.

As per the team monitoring its movement, the tiger was mostly seen in Khandar area of the reserve. The body of the tiger was found in Sanwta village area of RTR with its head bones crushed and canine marks visible on the body.

According to GV Reddy, Head of Forest Force, Rajasthan confirmed to DH, "The preliminary death reports indicate the death is due to the injuries on head and other parts usually suspected due to the fight with another tiger. However, the postmortem report is yet to arrive".

'Zalim' acted as a mother to two orphans: Conservationists

The conservationists remember T-25 as a compassionate tiger who took care of three-month-old two female cubs after their mother T- 5 tigress 'Kashida' died in 2011. "After the death of Kashida, there was serious concern over the their survival of her two cubs. We used to observe the cubs through camera traps and we would notice that cubs would go out of sight for weeks and then return healthy. After a few months on May 05, 2011, a camera trap (stationed three kms away) took a picture of Zalim with cubs, which surprised all of us", recalls Balendu Singh, former Hon Chief Wildlife Warden of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve.

Singh has cataloged the both these cubs who were later shifted to the Sariska Tiger Reserve and are now known as ST-9 and ST-10. "Tiger T - 25 not only took care of them but also acted like their mother. He used to eat with them and even accompany them during walks in their territory. He was compassionate to them" Singh shared with DH.

CM expresses concern

Expressing concern on its death Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it was sad to know about the death of the tiger. "Sad news from the wildlife that Ranthambore's famous tiger T-25 is no more. It was magnanimous tiger, who took care of two orphan cubs, displaying fatherly instincts in raising and protecting them to the surprise of conservationists. T-25 will be missed," Gehlot tweeted.

This is the second tiger death this year: On January 2, in a shocking incident, a 12-year-old tiger 'Kumar' attacked and killed a 15-year-old tigress 'Damini', in the Sajjangarh zoological park in Udaipur. According to an official statement by the Chetan Singh Deora, DFO Udaipur, 'Kumar' had barged into the enclosure of tigress ‘Damini’ and killed her.