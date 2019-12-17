Tis Hazari: SC refuses to hear plea filed by lawyers

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by some advocates seeking disciplinary action against police personnel who sat on protest after the lawyers-police clash at Tis Hazari court complex and asked them to approach the Delhi High Court for relief.

The top court said the high court is seized of the matter and had passed several orders in the matter.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee refused to entertain the plea but gave liberty to the petitioners including advocate G S Mani to approach the high court.

It asked the high court for speedy disposal of the matter.

Earlier, the top court had sought placing of orders passed by the Delhi High Court on the lawyers-police clash at Tis Hazari court complex and the subsequent protest by the policemen at their headquarters.

It had said it doesn't want to start a parallel proceeding since the high court is seized of the matter.

Lawyers and police had clashed over a parking dispute at Tis Hazari Court complex here on November 2 during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while 17 vehicles vandalised.

Two days later, lawyers of all six district courts had gone on a strike which was called off on November 15.

In an unprecedented protest by the Delhi Police, thousands of its personnel had laid siege outside the police headquarters for 11 hours on November 5 and staged a virtual revolt sparked by two attacks on their colleagues by the lawyers.

The Delhi High Court, which took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of media reports on the incident, ordered a judicial inquiry by one of its former judges, Justice (retd) S P Garg, into the matter.