TMC activists attacking Congress men, was greeted with black flags on way to meet victims: Adhir

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said that he was greeted with black flags in Murshidabad by TMC activists, who also staged a demonstration before his convoy when he was on his way to meet party workers allegedly attacked by members of the ruling camp.

Chowdhury had on Thursday written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee flagging the "incidents of attack" in Raniganj area of Murshidabad by workers of her party. A senior police officer said that the agitators were dispersed following which the Congress leader went ahead with his visit during the day.

Chowdhury, who is also the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, told reporters, "Our men are coming under attack here and in other parts of state. And sadly opposition leaders like me are not being allowed to visit the victims of atrocities by the ruling party. Why should this happen?"

The veteran leader met Congress activist Jharu Mondal, whose house was vandalised, and two other activists and said the party would ensure they get justice.

In his letter to the CM on Thursday, the Lok Sabha MP from Berhampore claimed that members of the Mamata Banerjee-led party had unleashed violence on Congress workers in Raninagar area, with the police witnessing the episode and not taking any action.

Seeking the CM's intervention in the matter, Chowdhury said, "Please take steps to stem the deteriorating law and order situation in the particular area and ensure justice for the victims (sic)." "Under this precarious situation which has been prevailing over that area, it calls for immediate administrative action against those miscreants," he added.

A police officer, when approached, said houses of three Congress workers were vandalised and their property looted during clash between two groups at Raninagar on September 2. Denying that the TMC had any role to play in the incident, the party’s district leader, Saoni Singha Roy, said the clash was a fallout of infighting in the Congress.