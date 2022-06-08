TMC has no principles, party only has syndicates: Nadda

TMC has no principles, party only has syndicates: Nadda in Kolkata

Exuding confidence that the 'future belongs to the BJP', he vowed to defeat the TMC in the next elections, 'just as we won against the Congress'

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 08 2022, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 17:48 ist

BJP national president J P Nadda on Wednesday lashed out at the ruling TMC in Bengal, alleging that the Mamata Banerjee-led party has "no principles or policies, and all it does was to run syndicates".

Nadda, who is in Bengal on a two-day visit, also claimed that almost all regional outfits in the country, including the "aunt-nephew party" of the TMC, have become family-run organisations.

In an apparent dig at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said that the grand old party, too, has become an organisation run by a brother and a sister.

Also Read | Nadda visits house where Bankim Chandra penned 'Vande Mataram' 

Exuding confidence that the "future belongs to the BJP", he vowed to defeat the TMC in the next elections, "just as we won against the Congress".

“In politics, there is nothing static, things change. The future belongs to the BJP. The TMC has no principles or policies, it has only syndicates," Nadda said, addressing the state executive committee meeting here.

The ruling party in Bengal has often been accused of backing organised extortion rackets, often referred to as syndicates, mainly in the construction and manufacturing segments.

The top BJP leader also said that the Banerjee-led govt in Bengal has not given the details of the MNREGA fund expenditure for the last three years.

Earlier in the month, the TMC had held rallies across the state in protest against the alleged delay by the Centre in clearing funds that it owed to Bengal under the 100-day work scheme.

Banerjee had said that the Centre was yet to clear MGNREGA dues of Rs 6,000 crore. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
BJP
Trinamool Congress
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record

75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record

India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for

India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for

Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station

Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station

In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial

In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial

 