TMC leader dubs MHA summons over Nadda's convoy attack 'political move'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee has written to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla over a letter from latter's office summoning Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of West Bengal on December 14, to discuss law and order situation in the state.

Banerjee, in the letter, has alleged that the summons seems to be with "political motive."

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday, a day after JP Nadda's convoy was attacked in West Bengal, had summoned West Bengal’s chief secretary and police chief on December 14 for an explanation on the law and order situation in the state.

The summon came following a report submitted by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on the incident that took place in Kolkata's Diamond Harbour, the Lok Sabha constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, on Thursday. Nadda's convoy was attacked with stones and sticks and Dhankar had alleged that violators had the protection of the state government.