TMC leader dubs MHA summons over Nadda's convoy attack 'political move'

MHA summons on Nadda attack political move: TMC leader

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 12 2020, 13:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 13:40 ist
A vehicle of BJP National President JP Nadda's convoy damaged after stone-pelting by alleged TMC activists at Sirakal near Diamond Harbour, in South 24 Pargana, Thursday, Dec 10, 2020. Credit: PTI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee has written to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla over a letter from latter's office summoning Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of West Bengal on December 14, to discuss law and order situation in the state.

Banerjee, in the letter, has alleged that the summons seems to be with "political motive." 

Also read — MHA summons West Bengal Chief Secretary, DGP on December 14 over alleged attack on Nadda's convoy

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday, a day after JP Nadda's convoy was attacked in West Bengal, had summoned West Bengal’s chief secretary and police chief on December 14 for an explanation on the law and order situation in the state.

The summon came following a report submitted by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on the incident that took place in Kolkata's Diamond Harbour, the Lok Sabha constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, on Thursday. Nadda's convoy was attacked with stones and sticks and Dhankar had alleged that violators had the protection of the state government.

 

