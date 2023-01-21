O'Brien says tweets on BBC film critical of PM removed

TMC MP Derek O'Brien says Twitter deletes his post on BBC documentary critical of PM Modi

O'Brien called it censorship, posting a mail from Twitter which said his tweet was deleted on the request of the government

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 21 2023, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 15:44 ist
TMC MP Derek O'Brien. Credit: PTI Photo

TMC MP Derek O'Brien has alleged that a tweet by him on a BBC documentary which he claimed "exposed" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stand on minorities has been deleted by Twitter.

Posting a mail from the microblogging site which said his tweet was deleted on the request of the Indian government claiming it violated laws in India, O'Brien termed it as "censorship ".

"CENSORSHIP. Twitter India HAS TAKEN DOWN MY TWEET of the #BBCDocumentary, it received lakhs of views. The 1-hour BBC documentary exposes how PM Narendra Modi HATES MINORITIES," the TMC leader alleged.

He also posted the mail he received from Twitter.

"Also see flimsy reason given. Opposition will continue to fight the good fight," the Rajya Sabha MP said in a tweet.

TMC
Derek O'Brien
BBC
Narendra Modi
India News

