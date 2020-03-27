Train carrying 2.40 L litres milk operates from Andhra

To ensure no milk shortage amid lockdown, train operates between Andhra to Delhi carrying 2.40 L litres of milk

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Mar 27 2020, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 09:21 ist

The South Central Railway on Thursday operated a special container train from Renigunta in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh to transport 2.40 lakh litres of milk to the national capital New Delhi to ensure supply of the essential commodity in view of the lockdown.

The special train consisted of six milk containers, railway officials said. In normal days, an average of 80 milk containers with a varying capacity of 40,000 to 44,660 litres are moved by different weekly or daily express trains from Renigunta to New Delhi every month.

Transportation of milk has been affected in the last few days as all the passenger trains have been cancelled in view of the nation-wide lockdown to check coronavirus, SCR Chief Public Relations Officer Ch Rakesh said in a release here. "Considering the necessity of supplying this essential commodity, South Central Railway has taken special permission to run an exclusive milk tanker train to New Delhi from Renigunta. "The train will move at an average speed of 110 kmph to reach Hazrat Nizamuddin station at the earliest," he added. 

Andhra Pradesh
South Central Railway
Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
