Total number of coronavirus cases in national capital rises to 14: Delhi Health Department

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 14, according to the Delhi Health Department.

The four new cases include two people from West Bengal, who had returned from Italy, and were quarantined at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Chhawala facility.

Both these patients have been admitted at the Safdarjung Hospital.

"Two cases, already under isolation at the Rajiv Gandhi Super specialty Hospital, tested positive toady," the Delhi Health Department said in a statement.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has thus risen to 14, it said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

By Wednesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 10.

India had reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on Friday with the death of a 68-year-old woman in Delhi.

Three patients have been discharged, besides the one who had died earlier, the health department said on Wednesday.

However, in the statement on Thursday, the number of discharged patients had been revised to two.

India reported its fourth coronavirus death on Thursday as the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 173 while most of the states and union territories imposed restrictions, inching towards partial shutdown and India banning landing of all international commercial passenger flights from March 22 for a week.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said, "One suspected case of coronavirus from Jahangirpuri area was sent to the LNJP Hospital for a check-up. His sister had come to Delhi from Dubai a couple of days ago."

A total of 1,96,200 passengers who have returned from the coronavirus-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport till March 18 and placed under surveillance, Delhi Health Department authorities said.

A total of 4,547 passengers from the coronavirus-hit countries were screened on Thursday, according to a statement released by the Delhi Health Department, adding 9,797 passengers are under home quarantine as on March 19.

Read: PM Narendra Modi calls for 'Janta Curfew' on March 22

A total of 57 passengers are under quarantine at government facilities.

General public is advised to remain at home, particularly senior citizens, person affected with hypertension, diabetes, respiratory diseases, pregnant women, cardiac patients taking steroid and children, the statement said.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal chaired a meeting to review the preparedness and action taken for COVID-19 situation in Delhi. He also reviewed the status of sampling and isolation facilities, quarantine facilities and status of other activities at state and district levels.

The Delhi government on Wednesday ordered its six hospitals to start collecting samples for coronavirus test with immediate effect, officials said.

The six hospitals are -- Rajiv Gandhi Super specialty Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital, Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and Janakpuri Superspecialty Hospital.