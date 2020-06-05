Trade Unions mulling non-cooperation movement, nationwide protest on July 3

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of treating workers callously during COVID-19 pandemic, ten Central Trade Unions have decided for a "united struggle of prolonged non-cooperation and defiance" against anti-worker policies and called for a nationwide protest on July 3 as a prelude.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the ten trade unions -- INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC -- on Wednesday were trade union leaders said the Modi government was dealing the COVID-19 situation as a law and order issue instead of treating it as a medical emergency, causing immense miseries to workers, farmers and other vulnerable sections of the society.

This will be second major action by the trade unions after several states went ahead with suspending labour laws, the first being the nationwide protest on May 22.

The trade unions are of the view that the Modi government "not only failed in getting its own orders and advisories implemented" on payment of wages to workers and no retrenchments to be carried during lockdown period. Instead, the leaders said, it withdrew its own decision in the face of the case in Supreme Court by the employers of some companies.

"A government which has no respect and concern, towards the rights and basic survival-entitlements of workers and the people do not deserve any co-operation. We the workers/employees and trade unions need to do everything possible to be in solidarity with each other, unitedly face the disease taking all precautions necessary, stand with each other to defend our rights of unionisation, collective bargaining, decent working condition, wages and future securities etc," a joint statement said.

It alleged that the government demonstrated "cruel insensitivity" towards the basic human needs of the workers and people and this cannot be endorsed and cooperated with.

"We call upon the working class and trade unions of all affiliations to make the nationwide protest on July 3 a massive success throughout the country, in all workplaces and centres in preparation to countrywide united struggles of non-cooperation and defiance to anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies of the government for at least six-months to defend the rights of the people and save and defend the national economy," the statement said.

The contours of the non-cooperation and defiance, including a nationwide general strike, will be decided by the joint platform of CTUs and independent federations and associations at an "appropriate time" after July 3.

"The Government did not heed to the demand of cash transfer of Rs 7,500 to all non-income tax-paying households including unorganised labour for April, May, June, neither the demand for government support to pay the wages of workers of MSMEs for these three months. The ration to all working people for at least six months to be made available universally also did not find favour with the government. Neither our demand for workers safe journey home paid attention to," the trade unions said.

They said the Supreme Court had to take cognizance finally asking the Governments of Centre and States not to demand passenger fares from workers, give them proper shelter and food till they are transported to their homes. Nineteen High Courts had taken cognizance of workers, frontline fighters and hospital services etc during this period, they added.

The trade unions also said the government is going ahead with disinvestment and "wholesale" privatisation of public sector enterprises. Despite opposition, the government also has not withdrawn the order to freeze dearness allowance.

"Against this background, various sections are now in agitation mode," the statement said citing the protests against Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and agitations in defence production, coal sector as well as protests by ASHA and Anganwadi workers among others.

It said with the opening up of some industrial units, it said, there are complaints that all workers are not being taken back and that too on reduced wages and refusal to pay lockdown period salary. "Such denial of employment and pressure for wage-reduction have to be unitedly combated and we also demand upon the governments for immediate corrective interventions in that direction," it said.