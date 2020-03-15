Train services not to be affected by coronavirus, says Railway Minister Suresh Angadi

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said that train services will not be halted at places wherein COVID-19 cases have been reported.

Angadi informed reporters on Sunday that government has taken all precautionary measures and there is no need to panic.

"People should take necessary precautions, and maintain hygiene. Government has made treatment facilities available for people and situation in India is far better," he said.

Train services will be normal and cleaning and sanitisation measures have been taken, he added.