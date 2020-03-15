'Train services not to be affected by COVID-19'

Train services not to be affected by coronavirus, says Railway Minister Suresh Angadi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Mar 15 2020, 11:59am ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2020, 12:00pm ist
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Suresh Angadi flag off vinyl wrapped train coaches during a function by Northern Railway to commemorate 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas, at New Delhi Railway Station, Monday, July 15, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said that train services will not be halted at places wherein COVID-19 cases have been reported.

Angadi informed reporters on Sunday that government has taken all precautionary measures and there is no need to panic.

"People should take necessary precautions, and maintain hygiene. Government has made treatment facilities available for people and situation in India is far better," he said.

Train services will be normal and cleaning and sanitisation measures have been taken, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Suresh Angadi
Railway
COVID-19
India
Comments (+)
 